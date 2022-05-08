 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rebecca Hunter running for Wagoner County Associate District Judge, joins chamber

Rebecca Hunter

Rebecca Hunter (center) stands with Wagoner Area Chamber representatives as she officially becomes a member.

 Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

Rebecca Hunter, an attorney in Coweta, is running for Wagoner County Associate District Judge following the announced retirement of the Honorable Judge Dennis Shook.

She also just officially became a certified member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. She will be at the chamber's upcoming Summerfest event on June 2-4th in Historic Downtown Wagoner.

Hunter has nearly 20 years of experience in probate, guardianships, family, and civil law matters.

If you have questions or would like to learn more about Hunter, you can reach out to her campaign at 918-887-1977 or via email at info@voteforhunter.com.

