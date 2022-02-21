Rainbow Bowls joins Coweta Chamber

Rainbow Bowls can officially call themselves members of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce as they had their official ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Rainbow Bowls is a food truck business owned by Tera Brewster and Shelby Brewster.
The Brewster's also own Indigo Tie Dye, Coweta’s 2021 Business of the Year.
The acai bowls and smoothie food truck features acai, pitaya, and blue majik bowls and protein smoothies and specializes in dairy free, nut free, gluten free and refined sugar free ingredients.
Those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting include Shelby Brewster, Tera and Kurt Brewster, chamber representatives Sarah Wells and Natalie Bonham, chamber intern Avery Dunn with Coweta High School and other Brewster family friends and co-workers.