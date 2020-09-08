'Quarterback Draft' info session slated for CASA volunteers

CASA for Children is seeking “a few good men” - and other volunteers - to act as adult role models and provide a voice for abused and neglected children in their community.
A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, is a volunteer that helps foster children navigate the overburdened child welfare system and ensure their needs are being met throughout their time in care.
“These children, especially boys, are lacking positive male relationships,” said Jenny Crosby, Training & Outreach Coordinator. “Now is the time to step off of the sidelines and make a difference.”
Prospective volunteers are urged to attend an upcoming virtual “Quarterback Draft” information session on Monday, Sept. 14th, at 6:30 pm.
Crosby said this will be a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission. CASA staff and current volunteers will be online to discuss what it means to be a CASA volunteer and how community members can help make a difference in the lives of area foster children.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199 or via email at jenny@casaok.org.
