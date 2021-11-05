Purchase order issued for 121st bridge in Coweta

A purchase order was submitted Friday to repair the bridge on 121st Street South, east of OK-51, after a multi-month long headache.

That headache has not only been for the nearly 100 homeowners who live nearby and have had to change their driving route, but for city staff who have struggled to find a contractor willing to do the work.

Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said he submitted the purchase order to Gordian, the state of Oklahoma’s job order contracting contract. Gordian, in turn, selected CORE Construction to repair the bridge.

Kolman said once the project receives the final approval from the state level, he was assured it should take about a month for crews to repair the bridge.

“I’ll be pushing them to get this moving along,” Kolman said.