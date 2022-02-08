Public safety officers honored with American Police Hall of Fame Awards in Coweta

Det. Mccollough was also that man that brought the suspect back to the Wagoner County jail and booked him in.

“This man right has connections all over, and now many more thanks to the DA’s office for giving him additional tips. You have done an amazing job and I appreciate everything you have done for me,” Bell said.

Although three were present, five criminal investigation awards were given out at Monday’s Coweta City Council meeting. Agents John Owens, Travis Saulsberry, Eric Helms and Colby Wright all received an award as part of the District 27 District Attorney’s Office. Glenda Dagget, an OSBI investigator, also received a criminal investigation award.

District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp was alongside Chief Bell at the awards ceremony.

“One of the things about being DA of four counties is that I live to help law enforcement wherever I possibly can. A lot of times I know that it’s not a 9-5 job,” Thorp said. “I’m so glad we had the opportunity to help Coweta. This is not the kind of crime you hear about in Coweta, Oklahoma.”

Bell added that each of those agents went through each and every tip from Coweta residents, and outside of the city. They also used Tulsa Police Dept. assistance to aid in the investigation.

