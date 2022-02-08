Public safety officers honored with American Police Hall of Fame Awards in Coweta

Seven public safety officers were honored by Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell and District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp for their life-saving care and brisk actions in the Nov. 2021 armed robbery at Kum & Go.
Officer Jones, with the Coweta Police Dept., received the Life Saving Award at Monday’s City Council Meeting. Ofc. Jones was the first officer on scene Nov. 20, 2021, after the store clerk was robbed and shot five times. Chief Bell said Jones provided care to the clerk after he was shot and lying on the floor. The clerk ultimately lived.
“Several people — EMS and firefighters told me, if it wasn’t for Ofc. Jones on the scene, that individual would have lost his life,” Bell said. “That gentlemen at Kum & Go should be very thankful or you. You are definitely an honor to have in the city of Coweta as a police officer.”
Ofc. Jones was awarded the Life Saving Award from the National Award Program of the American Police Hall of Fame. He stood proud with his award, and his family by his side.
Coweta’s lone detective, Det. Mccollough, received the Merit Award for his work in capturing the suspect. Chief Bell explained that Det. Mccollough had to go outside of his jurisdiction to help capture the suspect, which Chief Bell said is especially difficult.
Det. Mccollough was also that man that brought the suspect back to the Wagoner County jail and booked him in.
“This man right has connections all over, and now many more thanks to the DA’s office for giving him additional tips. You have done an amazing job and I appreciate everything you have done for me,” Bell said.
Although three were present, five criminal investigation awards were given out at Monday’s Coweta City Council meeting. Agents John Owens, Travis Saulsberry, Eric Helms and Colby Wright all received an award as part of the District 27 District Attorney’s Office. Glenda Dagget, an OSBI investigator, also received a criminal investigation award.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp was alongside Chief Bell at the awards ceremony.
“One of the things about being DA of four counties is that I live to help law enforcement wherever I possibly can. A lot of times I know that it’s not a 9-5 job,” Thorp said. “I’m so glad we had the opportunity to help Coweta. This is not the kind of crime you hear about in Coweta, Oklahoma.”
Bell added that each of those agents went through each and every tip from Coweta residents, and outside of the city. They also used Tulsa Police Dept. assistance to aid in the investigation.