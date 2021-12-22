Public forum on stormwater utility approaching in Wagoner

Wagoner Flood Plain Administrator Bill Smith and City Planner Doug Moore will host a public forum to discuss the implementation of a stormwater utility fee to combat the excessive flooding in city limits after severe weather events.

The public forum will be at the Wagoner Civic Center on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. It will start at 4 p.m. and go until 7 p.m.

Moore and Smith will discuss flooding ‘problem areas’ in the city, how much the utility could cost given the options available, how it will show up on residents’ bills, and when it could potentially begin.

Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions and provide feedback at the forum.

A stormwater subcommittee has been established, comprised of Wagoner City Councilors Patrick Sampson, Anthony Wagoner and Roger Schilling. They will meet Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., prior to the public forum.