Pryor Waste takes over residential, commercial trash services in Wagoner

Wagoner City Councilors approved an exclusive trash contract with Pryor Waste & Recycling, LLC for residential and commercial services in city limits at Monday’s regular city council meeting.
City councilors Gayla Wright, Patrick Sampson and Roger Schilling voted no, but it still passed due to the majority vote.
That contract states that beginning Nov. 1, Pryor Waste & Recycling will be the sole provider of residential and commercial trash services in Wagoner city limits. Any commercial trash provider who picked up trash for select businesses in Wagoner prior to Nov. 1 can still keep their accounts, according to Wagoner City Attorney Ken Hicks.
“It’s either this contract or nothing at all,” Hicks said Monday.
According to Hicks, the previous trash contract with Jim Hinds Sanitation, LLC, did not have any wording in it that made their commercial trash pickup services exclusive. Therefore, other trash companies, like C&C Sanitation, based in Wagoner, were able to service select commercial accounts in Wagoner, while Pryor Waste was the sole residential provider.
“The word exclusive or sole provider was not included in that contract,” Hicks said. “You’d have to go to court to get a judge to answer that.”
Some Wagoner residents expressed concern at Monday’s city council meeting that they switched over their commercial accounts to C&C Sanitation that day, but Wagoner City Clerk Rhonda Hash said nobody came into City Hall to sign paperwork stating they made the switch over to C & C.
According to the wording of the new contract with Pryor Waste, “The Contractor is designated as the sole and exclusive provider of the solid waste collection and transportation services for the City as set forth in this Agreement; provided, nothing contained herein shall prevent any private company presently providing solid waste services from continuing to provide the same; however, these services shall not be expanded to any additional customers.”
For residential services, a 96 gallon poly-cart is $12.50. An additional poly-cart is $5.00
Commercial prices are included in the picture below.