Pryor Waste takes over residential, commercial trash services in Wagoner

“The word exclusive or sole provider was not included in that contract,” Hicks said. “You’d have to go to court to get a judge to answer that.”

Some Wagoner residents expressed concern at Monday’s city council meeting that they switched over their commercial accounts to C&C Sanitation that day, but Wagoner City Clerk Rhonda Hash said nobody came into City Hall to sign paperwork stating they made the switch over to C & C.

According to the wording of the new contract with Pryor Waste, “The Contractor is designated as the sole and exclusive provider of the solid waste collection and transportation services for the City as set forth in this Agreement; provided, nothing contained herein shall prevent any private company presently providing solid waste services from continuing to provide the same; however, these services shall not be expanded to any additional customers.”

For residential services, a 96 gallon poly-cart is $12.50. An additional poly-cart is $5.00

Commercial prices are included in the picture below.

