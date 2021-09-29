Pryor Waste and Recycling LLC joins Wagoner chamber

Pryor Waste and Recycling is officially a member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pryor Waste & Recycling LLC has been servicing the Mayes, Wagoner, Delaware, Rogers, Craig and Ottawa County areas since 2006.

They do residential, commercial, and industrial services.

Owner Bill Dinsmore grew up in Wagoner, Okla. and still has strong ties to Wagoner. His mother, Sandra McCuan, still lives there.

Pryor Waste & Recycling has 28 employees and operates 33 pieces of equipment.

The company has operated a solid waste transfer station since 2006. It accepts up to 250 tons of household refuse from the public per day. Waste disposed includes: construction debris, furniture, appliances, mattresses, industrial, and commercial solid waste. The refuse is then transported in 18-wheeler semi-trucks to a state-permitted disposal site or waste to energy recycling facility.

Pryor Waste & Recycling also assists Wagoner County with solid waste containers during the annual spring Earth Day Clean-Up.