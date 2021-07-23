Preservation versus cost: roof needed at Wagoner’s historic, Katy Depot

“This depot is very costly from where it was located to where it is now. We could use that money on fixing our streets, sidewalks, employee pay and parks – especially Lincoln Park. There is nothing for the kids and never has been.”

Sherri Johnston’s lived in Wagoner for 60 years, and like Sampson, she said she’s not ‘totally’ against making the depot a tourist attraction, but feels there are way too many projects that should take precedent in Wagoner.

“For instance – fixing the roads, a sports complex, or putting more playground equipment at the park. The depot is the last thing the mayor should worry about,” she said.

In the last few months, Jones said he has not been a fan favorite on social media. The depot roofing project, in particular, has been a major talker. He said there has been a lot of “static” on social media with false information.

Jones said he encourages the community of Wagoner to take everything they see or hear on social media with a grain of salt.