Prescription drug take-back event is Saturday, Oct. 24

In homes all across Oklahoma, residents are holding on to unused, unwanted and expired medications that could potentially fall into the wrong hands of people who they are not prescribed to.

In an effort to help get rid of those medications in a safe manner, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Region 5 Regional Prevention Coordinator and CEEDC to hold a prescription drug disposal drop-off event Saturday, Oct. 24 in Wagoner County.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., unused and unwanted medications can be dropped off at 401 E. Cherokee St. in Wagoner across from the Wagoner County Courthouse and at the Toppers Fire Department, 72241 S. 320 Rd. on Fort Gibson Lake.

At both locations, free lockboxes will be handed out for those who need them.

“Make sure you have a safe home for your family by cleaning out the medicine cabinets and safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medications,” organizers invite.

For those who cannot make it to Saturday’s DEA National RX Take Back event, medications can still be disposed of Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wagoner County Courthouse. The drop box is located on the east side of the courthouse.

