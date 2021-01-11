Pre-registration underway for Oklahoma vaccine portal

“Any time vaccines become available in that radius, it shoots you an email that says there are vaccines here and you can schedule your appointment. Residents then need to go into the portal and sign up,” she explained. “For those not in the current age group being served, they will be preregistered. Once their phase comes up and it’s time to get an appointment, it will start sending them emails and they can go in to complete the process.”

Thatcher said because so many people are registering right now in the 65 and older age group, they are having a hard time getting emails out. Those email notifications should be received within 24 hours, but there is a bit of a lag now.

The state health department is utilizing its 2-1-1 call center to help answer questions about the vaccine and help people sign up. Phone lines are answered 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Thatcher does remind, however, that residents will still need to have an email address to sign up. She encourages those who are older and may not have email or internet access to use the email address of a child or friend.