Prayer service scheduled Saturday at Tiger Field

A large crowd is expected to converge on Tiger Field in Coweta on Sunday, Sept. 27 to attend the “Vision 2020, A Sacred Assembly” prayer and praise service planned at 6 p.m.

Event coordinator Patty Bourgeois said the service will be open to the public and all are invited. A number of praise and worship teams from different churches will be ministering.

“Day after day, we read or hear the evil reports and have believed the lies of the enemy,” Bourgeois wrote on the Vision 2020 Facebook page. “There is no better or more needed time to reconnect with what God has to say and believe His word.

“He is faithful to fulfill His word to us, even when we are in a dark place and hope seems elusive. There is nothing impossible with God on our side.”

Bourgeois encourages anyone who chooses not to sit in the bleachers to bring their own lawn chairs. Masks and social distancing will be requested.

“There is strength and hope when we fellowship together,” she concluded. “Come expecting God to move in a mighty way.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.