Power outage on Oct. 26 affects thousands

A power outage on Monday, Oct. 26 had residents in Wagoner and the immediate surrounding area in the dark for approximately four hours.

The outage affected all 3,300 City of Wagoner utility customers, Unarco, and the western half of the Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) electrical system that serves approximately 8,000 members.

Power is provided to those entities by the Grand River Dam Authority. Justin Alberty, GRDA’s vice president of corporate communications, said the outage was weather related.

“We had a feeder trip on one of our large transmission lines between Wagoner and Okay that affected a couple of substations in Wagoner,” Alberty explained. “It’s pretty unusual as we have a pretty good record with those working as they should. We have not confirmed if it was a lightning strike, but it appears like it was.”

He said GRDA crews responded quickly and went to work to correct the issue.

Wagoner City Clerk Rhonda Hash reminded that GRDA is the city’s only source of electricity. Even though service was out for an extended time, generators at the Wagoner Public Works and Wagoner City Hall locations allowed staff to remain at work to field calls from customers throughout the outage.