Power outage on Oct. 26 affects thousands

Power outage on Oct. 26 affects thousands

Power Line Repairs

Crews with the Grand River Dam Authority work on a transmission line during a power outage that affected much of eastern Wagoner County for approximately four hours on Monday, Oct. 26.

 MICHAEL MEGEATH, PROVIDED

A power outage on Monday, Oct. 26 had residents in Wagoner and the immediate surrounding area in the dark for approximately four hours.

The outage affected all 3,300 City of Wagoner utility customers, Unarco, and the western half of the Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) electrical system that serves approximately 8,000 members.

Power is provided to those entities by the Grand River Dam Authority. Justin Alberty, GRDA’s vice president of corporate communications, said the outage was weather related.

“We had a feeder trip on one of our large transmission lines between Wagoner and Okay that affected a couple of substations in Wagoner,” Alberty explained. “It’s pretty unusual as we have a pretty good record with those working as they should. We have not confirmed if it was a lightning strike, but it appears like it was.”

He said GRDA crews responded quickly and went to work to correct the issue.

Wagoner City Clerk Rhonda Hash reminded that GRDA is the city’s only source of electricity. Even though service was out for an extended time, generators at the Wagoner Public Works and Wagoner City Hall locations allowed staff to remain at work to field calls from customers throughout the outage.

Glen Clark, director of marketing and member relations with LREC, said all of their substations in Wagoner County were off during the outage. This affected all of their customers west of Fort Gibson Lake.

“When you don’t have your subs energized, you’re dead in the water and at someone else’s mercy to get those operations back up,” Clark said. “GRDA acted as quickly as possible. They have to start at one end (of the line) and meet in the middle searching for the fault. When you find the cause, restoration must be made."

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988.

