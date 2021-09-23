Potential changes coming for ambulance service subscription program in Coweta

Since postal, school district and rural fire district boundaries do not follow municipal or city limit boundaries, there has been some confusion among residents about who is eligible to participate in the program.

Additionally, city officials have received citizen questions about what costs are covered by the program.

Currently, the subscription service provides coverage that is supplemental to the subscriber’s health insurance benefits for the cost of services provided by Coweta EMS. Patients receiving treatment by Coweta EMS that are not subscribers or who currently don’t have health insurance are responsible for the cost of the treatment received.

Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said, “The city is able to work with our citizens who receive services from Coweta EMS, but find themselves to be currently without health insurance coverage.”

Timeline:

- The ambulance subscription service was created in 1978 to offset the costs of operating the gratuitous (free) ambulance service offered to residents of the city. Participation in the program for city residents was compulsory.

- Over the next 20 years, several minor changes were made to the program, but the basic premise remained the same.

- In October of 2001, the city adopted ordinance 560 which changed the program from a gratuitous service to an insurance supplement program. In exchange for the monthly subscription fee, the city would accept as payment in full for ambulance services the amount reimbursed by the patient’s insurance.