Portion of E. Chestnut Street declared no thru truck zone in Coweta

The Coweta City Council unanimously approved East Chestnut Street, between OK-72 and OK-51, a no thru truck zone to preserve the roadway surface.

Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said the road is not designed to handle heavy truck traffic, like it has been having. Kolman, along with Mayor Evette Young, said they’ve noticed a lot of construction traffic, in particular, using the road as a shortcut.

As a result, East Chestnut has started to degrade at certain places partially due to the types of vehicles traveling on it, Kolman said. The two highways, OK-51 and 72, are designed to carry those types of vehicles.

School, government, or utility related truck services are exempt from the resolution, approved at the June 6, 2022 regular business meeting. The street is primarily a residential collector road.

There will be a sign placed on both directions of OK-72 and one on OK-51 to warn truck drivers of the change. City staff are already in the process of calling truck companies that commonly use the road to give them a heads up. After about a month grace period, the Coweta Police Dept. will start ticketing heavy truck drivers for using the road and not following the posted signage.

East Chestnut Street is also a specific roadway that the city of Coweta designated as an urgent resurfacing project to be completed, with funding coming from the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.

According to the language of the resolution:

-Commercial vehicles, with or without trailers that have a combined loaded GVW in excess of 35,000 pounds will be restricted.

-Commercial vehicles, with or without trailers that have a combined length in excess of 30 feet, will also be restricted.

- Restricted commercial vehicles, as described herein that must make a scheduled business-related stop between OK-51 and OK-72 on Chestnut Street are exempt from the regulation.

- Vehicles operated by a governmental entity or a public utility are deemed to be essential to the health, safety and welfare of the public and are exempt from the regulation.