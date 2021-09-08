Porter's only restaurant, Sisters Farmhouse Cafe, closed indefinitely

The only restaurant in Porter officially shut its doors.
The owners of Sisters Farmhouse Cafe, on 506 Elberta Ave., announced the closing Aug. 30 on the restaurant's Facebook page. Drive by the restaurant now and you will see a bright green sign on the door that reads, “Closed indefinitely.”
The owners, Sharon Bratt and Judy Hiebert, blame the economy, COVID-19 and increasing food prices. They also happen to be sisters, hence the name, Sisters Farmhouse Cafe.
Bratt and Hiebert were cleaning out the restaurant on Sept. 7. They’re trying their hardest to make the building look pretty for a potential buyer.
“We’d like to see someone come in and take it over. Maybe they can do better,” Hiebert said.
The sisters, both from Porter, built the restaurant a year and a half ago, right before the first wave of COVID-19 hit. There was nothing in its place beforehand.
Longtime Porter residents encouraged the sisters to open the restaurant. They needed something — all the Peach Capital of Oklahoma had was the country store along U.S. 51B. Many of those longtime Porter residents became loyal customers, and that’s one of the biggest aspects the sisters said they’ll miss.
“Porter is a hard place to get started,” Bratt said. “We appreciate our loyal customers, and our friendships mean a lot to us.”
About half the business came from Wagoner County residents, the sisters said, their kind of people — the ones they grew up around and went to high school with.
Except a lot has changed in Porter since they were in high school, Bratt said. She remembers having three or four restaurants in Porter. It eventually dwindled down to two, then one. Before they could blink, it was down to zero.
It’s a big reason why they opened in the first place, they said. Porter needed something.
Once they finally opened, complaints were rare. Everyone loved their food, especially the fish, chicken fried steak and hamburgers, they said.
Like many cafes across the country, the sisters added that they couldn’t get enough people to come to work.
“When you start having to think about taking money out of your own pocket, it’s time to stop,” Bratt said.
The sign on the door further reads, “We feel extremely bad but can’t continue not making money. We love y'all.”
The sisters were retired before opening the restaurant, and now they can officially say they’re on their second retirement. They are entertaining offers, so potential buyers can call (918) 483-2233 if they’re interested in purchasing the building.
