Porter's only restaurant, Sisters Farmhouse Cafe, closed indefinitely

“Porter is a hard place to get started,” Bratt said. “We appreciate our loyal customers, and our friendships mean a lot to us.”

About half the business came from Wagoner County residents, the sisters said, their kind of people — the ones they grew up around and went to high school with.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Except a lot has changed in Porter since they were in high school, Bratt said. She remembers having three or four restaurants in Porter. It eventually dwindled down to two, then one. Before they could blink, it was down to zero.

It’s a big reason why they opened in the first place, they said. Porter needed something.

Once they finally opened, complaints were rare. Everyone loved their food, especially the fish, chicken fried steak and hamburgers, they said.

Like many cafes across the country, the sisters added that they couldn’t get enough people to come to work.

“When you start having to think about taking money out of your own pocket, it’s time to stop,” Bratt said.

The sign on the door further reads, “We feel extremely bad but can’t continue not making money. We love y'all.”