 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter's only restaurant, Sisters Farmhouse Cafe, closed indefinitely
0 Comments
alert top story

Porter's only restaurant, Sisters Farmhouse Cafe, closed indefinitely

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The only restaurant in Porter officially shut its doors.

The owners of Sisters Farmhouse Cafe, on 506 Elberta Ave., announced the closing Aug. 30 on the restaurant's Facebook page. Drive by the restaurant now and you will see a bright green sign on the door that reads, “Closed indefinitely.”

The owners, Sharon Bratt and Judy Hiebert, blame the economy, COVID-19 and increasing food prices. They also happen to be sisters, hence the name, Sisters Farmhouse Cafe.

Bratt and Hiebert were cleaning out the restaurant on Sept. 7. They’re trying their hardest to make the building look pretty for a potential buyer.

“We’d like to see someone come in and take it over. Maybe they can do better,” Hiebert said.

The sisters, both from Porter, built the restaurant a year and a half ago, right before the first wave of COVID-19 hit. There was nothing in its place beforehand.

Longtime Porter residents encouraged the sisters to open the restaurant. They needed something — all the Peach Capital of Oklahoma had was the country store along U.S. 51B. Many of those longtime Porter residents became loyal customers, and that’s one of the biggest aspects the sisters said they’ll miss.

“Porter is a hard place to get started,” Bratt said. “We appreciate our loyal customers, and our friendships mean a lot to us.”

About half the business came from Wagoner County residents, the sisters said, their kind of people — the ones they grew up around and went to high school with.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Except a lot has changed in Porter since they were in high school, Bratt said. She remembers having three or four restaurants in Porter. It eventually dwindled down to two, then one. Before they could  blink, it was down to zero.

It’s a big reason why they opened in the first place, they said. Porter needed something.

Once they finally opened, complaints were rare. Everyone loved their food, especially the fish, chicken fried steak and hamburgers, they said.

Like many cafes across the country, the sisters added that they couldn’t get enough people to come to work.

“When you start having to think about taking money out of your own pocket, it’s time to stop,” Bratt said.

The sign on the door further reads, “We feel extremely bad but can’t continue not making money. We love y'all.”

The sisters were retired before opening the restaurant, and now they can officially say they’re on their second retirement. They are entertaining offers, so potential buyers can call (918) 483-2233 if they’re interested in purchasing the building.

Featured video: Coweta beats Wagoner

Take a look back at Tulsa World restaurant reviews of 2021

+7
Watch Now: Hungry Buffalo frames entrees with great vegetables
Dining
alert

Watch Now: Hungry Buffalo frames entrees with great vegetables

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

"We knew that we couldn't be just another steak-and-burger place," Morgan Turner says of The Hungry Buffalo.

+8
Watch Now: Gambill's Pastaria serves up plenty of fresh pasta
Dining

Watch Now: Gambill's Pastaria serves up plenty of fresh pasta

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

One thing for certain about Gambill's Pastaria — you're not going to leave this place hungry.

+10
5-star food: New Lowood chef cements original rating with updated menu
Dining
editor's pick

5-star food: New Lowood chef cements original rating with updated menu

  • James Watts Michael Noble
  • Updated
  • 0

Lowood Modern Woodfire, 817 E. Third St., opened in the fall of 2019 and was named the best restaurant of the year by the Tulsa World, earning…

+5
Watch Now: Señor Pancho offers fresh standout Mexican food at Broken Arrow, Catoosa locations
Dining

Watch Now: Señor Pancho offers fresh standout Mexican food at Broken Arrow, Catoosa locations

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read

The Catoosa location opened in April, also in a space vacated by another Mexican restaurant, in this case La Mansion.

+6
The Food Dude's Burger Joint has 'old-fashioned burger joint' appeal
Dining

The Food Dude's Burger Joint has 'old-fashioned burger joint' appeal

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read

Long-time West Tulsa burger joint has new name, same taste.

+7
Yes, Whey: Curds & Whey brings sophisticated comfort food to Mother Road Market
Dining

Yes, Whey: Curds & Whey brings sophisticated comfort food to Mother Road Market

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Cheese has a part in six of the nine dishes that make up the menu, but Faith Walker does not let her professed love of fermented curd get in the way of the other flavors at work.

+12
Watch Now: Cherry Street Kitchen finds new, tasty home downtown
Dining

Watch Now: Cherry Street Kitchen finds new, tasty home downtown

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

In addition to breakfast and lunch, the new space allows the restaurant to offer happy hour with craft cocktails and a limited menu.

+11
Basque-ing on Boston: Restaurant Basque offers unique flavors of the Basque Country
Dining

Basque-ing on Boston: Restaurant Basque offers unique flavors of the Basque Country

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

The new restaurant is the latest endeavor by Tulsa restaurateur Amelia Eesley.

+7
Watch Now: Wildflower Cafe brings fresh attitude to classic diner fare
Dining

Watch Now: Wildflower Cafe brings fresh attitude to classic diner fare

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

"It's about as good a grilled cheese sandwich as can be imagined. And it could serve as a statement about the sort of food for which owner Heather Linville wants the Wildflower Cafe to be known."

+8
Watch Now: Tradition with a twist: El Paso put unique spin on Mexican classics
Dining
editor's pick

Watch Now: Tradition with a twist: El Paso put unique spin on Mexican classics

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

For those wanting birria (goat) in a slightly less adventurous form, El Paso Mexican Bar & Grill also offers birria-style beef tacos, stuffed with cheese and seared on the griddle. These dishes just scratch the surface of the menu.

+8
Watch Now: Not your abuela's tacos: Tacos x Mezcal gives street food a gourmet twist
Dining

Watch Now: Not your abuela's tacos: Tacos x Mezcal gives street food a gourmet twist

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

The menu is suitably concise: eight varieties of street tacos, 10 appetizers, two desserts. For the thirsty, it lists 18 foreign and domestic beers, four signature margaritas and four signature cocktails.

+13
Watch Now: New owner of Viet Huong focuses menu on Vietnamese cuisine
Dining

Watch Now: New owner of Viet Huong focuses menu on Vietnamese cuisine

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read

Kevin Nguyen purchased the restaurant and kept its original name, but began making some changes — sprucing up the interior with sky-blue paint and more stylish furniture, clearing away as many remnants of the space's original incarnation as a fast-food joint as possible, and revamping the menu.

+6
Watch Now: Krab Kingz is the latest addition to Tulsa's snow crab scene
Dining

Watch Now: Krab Kingz is the latest addition to Tulsa's snow crab scene

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

This south Tulsa restaurant keeps the focus on just a few ingredients — crab legs, shrimp, lobster — served with the traditional crab boil sides of corn, potatoes and sausage.

+7
Review: The view — and the food — are spectacular at In the Raw VU
Dining

Review: The view — and the food — are spectacular at In the Raw VU

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

The newest incarnation of In the Raw has a special vibe — as well as special menus — that are all its own.

+4
Review: Uncle Paco's Mexican Grill is a family affair
Entertainment

Review: Uncle Paco's Mexican Grill is a family affair

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

This family-run Mexican restaurant delivers good food — but chili fans will need to ask for them to bring the heat.

+9
Review: Inheritance Juicery opens a new location downtown, expands healthy offerings
Dining

Review: Inheritance Juicery opens a new location downtown, expands healthy offerings

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Inheritance Juicery, which opened a second location in Tulsa's Blue Dome District, offers a line of 100 percent organic juices, smoothies and lunch items.

+10
La Tertulia captures the taste, atmosphere of New Mexico
Entertainment

La Tertulia captures the taste, atmosphere of New Mexico

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

La Tertulia is inspired by the restaurant of the same name that Kevin Nashan's grandparents, June and Willie Ortiz, founded in 1972 in Santa Fe, N.M. The family ran the establishment, which specialized in Northern New Mexican food, for close to 30 years. And in that time, La Tertulia became something of a culinary destination.

+9
Review: Broken Arrow's Rustic Chophouse offers superb food in intimate setting
Entertainment

Review: Broken Arrow's Rustic Chophouse offers superb food in intimate setting

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Rustic Chophouse, a new addition to Broken Arrow's Rose District, offers five-star food and service

+11
Review: Bird is the word at Waldo's Chicken & Beer
Entertainment

Review: Bird is the word at Waldo's Chicken & Beer

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

The restaurant, just east of the 71st Street and Yale Avenue intersection, offers fried and roasted chicken with homemade sides.

+6
Review: Waterfront Grill remains as inviting as always on 10th anniversary
Entertainment

Review: Waterfront Grill remains as inviting as always on 10th anniversary

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

The Jenks restaurant was founded, and is still run, by the Blacketer family, which has been involved in the restaurant industry in Tulsa for decades.

+12
Mecca Coffee Co. still grinding along after 100 years in Tulsa
Entertainment

Mecca Coffee Co. still grinding along after 100 years in Tulsa

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

The store has been holding special drawings at the first of each month to help celebrate the centennial, with winners receiving such prizes as a month's worth of coffee, specialty olive oil or flavored vinegar.

+8
Watch Now: 918 Maples offers fresh Mexican food, including the trending Birria tacos
Dining

Watch Now: 918 Maples offers fresh Mexican food, including the trending Birria tacos

  • James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

Chef and owner Jose Bamaca said that birria is at heart a very simple dish, which allows for all kinds of experimentation.

+6
100°C and Hot Pot gives diners the chance to cook for themselves
Entertainment

100°C and Hot Pot gives diners the chance to cook for themselves

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Diners at 100°C Grill and Hot Pot have almost no end of choices when it comes to what they want to have and how they want it prepared.

+7
Watch Now: Calaca Fresh Mex brings West Coast-style Mexican food to Tulsa
Entertainment

Watch Now: Calaca Fresh Mex brings West Coast-style Mexican food to Tulsa

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

"It takes about 10 hours to make our beans," said owner Frank Villalovos, who opened Calaca Fresh Mex in December. "We season them a special way. It's just what you have to do to make things special."

+6
Saffron brings Mediterranean to midtown
Entertainment

Saffron brings Mediterranean to midtown

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Saffron opened last February in the space once occupied by Bangkok Thai Buffet and is owned by chef Shadi Afshari and her family, which for more than a decade ran Shish Kabobs in east Tulsa.

+9
A bite of history: Freddie's takes over Hatfield's in east Tulsa
Dining

A bite of history: Freddie's takes over Hatfield's in east Tulsa

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Freddie's and Hatfield's have long histories in the world of Tulsa hamburger joints.

+6
Review: Little Venice in Sand Springs exceeds expectations
Dining

Review: Little Venice in Sand Springs exceeds expectations

  • James D. Watts Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

"I honestly do not remember the last time I had veal but I know it wasn't like this. The meat was so tender that one could describe it as 'creamy,' and its gentle flavor played perfectly off the assertively herbaceous sage and the salty chew of the prosciutto."

Labor Day sale: $1 for six months

Labor Day sale: $1 for six months

  • Updated
  • 0

Get a six-month digital-only subscription for $1. Subscribe today in less than a  minute: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed
News

Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed

  • Updated

The newest Ron’s Hamburger and Chili location in Wagoner was originally set to open at the beginning of September, but now co- owner Lindsey Baber believes they won’t be open until the end of the month, or quite possibly into the beginning of October.

Mobile health ‘on the go’ units deploying in Wagoner County
News

Mobile health ‘on the go’ units deploying in Wagoner County

  • Updated

It will be able to offer services such as, COVID-19 vaccinations, immunizations, well women’s exams, general sick visits, wellness visits — including blood pressure screenings — school and sports physicals and other forms of public health programming.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News