 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter youth win cattle grading honors

Porter youth win cattle grading honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Porter 4H

Porter 4-H members Addie Criner, Cash Criner, Karlie Guinn and Rylie Rush captured fifth place honors at the Oklahoma State Commercial Cattle Grading contest in Bristow.

The inaugural event, sponsored by AFR/OFU Cooperative, featured approximately 400 individual FFA and 4-H students comprising more than 100 teams who demonstrated their knowledge of the commercial cattle industry.

The Porter youth employed their knowledge of high-quality cattle traits to choose breeding and market animals that would prove profitable in real-life production situations.

A. Criner and Guinn are 8th grade students while Rush is a 7th grader and Cash is a 6th grader.

They ranked animals by structural soundness of replacement heifers, profitability of cull cows, market steer yield potential and more.

Ultimately, they were rewarded for their recognition of high-quality cattle – just as a producer would profit from similar selection within their own herd.

“The ability to identify the best animals within the herd or in the auction ring is of utmost importance to a successful cattle operation. Developing this skill early in life ensures contestants’ success as future cattle producers,” said AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are proud to sponsor a competition that translates to real-life situations and encourages Oklahoma’s youth to pursue careers in production agriculture.”

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case
News

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case

  • Updated

The defendants were part of an alleged drug trafficking organization that prosecutors said was a "major supplier of methamphetamine to Muskogee, Cherokee, and Wagoner counties," according to a news release. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News