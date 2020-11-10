Porter youth win cattle grading honors

Porter 4-H members Addie Criner, Cash Criner, Karlie Guinn and Rylie Rush captured fifth place honors at the Oklahoma State Commercial Cattle Grading contest in Bristow.

The inaugural event, sponsored by AFR/OFU Cooperative, featured approximately 400 individual FFA and 4-H students comprising more than 100 teams who demonstrated their knowledge of the commercial cattle industry.

The Porter youth employed their knowledge of high-quality cattle traits to choose breeding and market animals that would prove profitable in real-life production situations.

A. Criner and Guinn are 8th grade students while Rush is a 7th grader and Cash is a 6th grader.

They ranked animals by structural soundness of replacement heifers, profitability of cull cows, market steer yield potential and more.

Ultimately, they were rewarded for their recognition of high-quality cattle – just as a producer would profit from similar selection within their own herd.

“The ability to identify the best animals within the herd or in the auction ring is of utmost importance to a successful cattle operation. Developing this skill early in life ensures contestants’ success as future cattle producers,” said AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are proud to sponsor a competition that translates to real-life situations and encourages Oklahoma’s youth to pursue careers in production agriculture.”

