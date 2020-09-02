Porter woman pleads guilty to theft, embezzlement or misapplication of bank funds

MUSKOGEE – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced on Wednesday that Deborah Kay Jenkins, 48, of Porter entered a guilty plea to Theft, Embezzlement Or Misapplication By Bank Employee, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 656, punishable by up to 30 years of imprisonment, a fine up to $1,000,000.00, or both.

The Information alleged that From in or about May 2017 through in or about February 2019, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, being an employee of, and connected in a capacity with First Bank in Porter, a bank whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, with intent to injure and defraud the said First Bank, willfully misapplied, embezzled, abstracted, and purloined more than $1,000 of the moneys, funds, assets and securities entrusted to the custody and care of First Bank, in that the defendant withdrew cash and transferred funds from the bank and misapplied, embezzled, abstracted and purloined the funds.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Honorable Steven P. Shreder, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Courtney Jordan represented the United States at the plea hearing.

