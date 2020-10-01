Porter Schools will hold school virtually until Oct. 19

Porter Consolidated Schools will be transitioning to distance learning until October 19.

In a letter to school patrons Thursday, Superintendent Charles McMahan said the district was notified that another student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

No one has been identified specifically in order to protect the privacy of the person involved.

McMahan said the increase of staff and students being quarantined as well as known positive cases has prompted the move to virtual status.

“There is nothing more important to Porter Consolidated Schools than the safety and health of our students, staff and their families. We are working directly with county health officials to address this situation,” McMahan said in the letter.

McMahan reminded that COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. Symptoms often include fever, lack of smell or taste, cough and shortness of breath and usually appear two to 14 days after exposure.

“If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, please contact your medical provider for advice immediately, McMahan added.