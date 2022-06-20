Porter’s Livesay Orchards announce another significant peach loss

Unfortunately, Porter’s Livesay Orchards is not catching a break with their peach crop.

The famous Porter orchard announced on June 16 that they were going to have ‘another significant loss’ in their peach crop for summer 2022. Around the same time last year, staff announced they were dealing with an unprecedented peach shortage.

There only one factor to blame for both years: weather.

This year, staff blame a severe hail storm blowing through on May 5. Apparently the storm knocked off many peaches, and some of the peaches the hail didn’t knock off were damaged.

“We do not know the exact numbers, but we hope to have more than last year,” staff said on their Facebook page. To put it in perspective, co-owner Kent Livesay said the late freeze on April 21, 2021 killed about 80 percent of their peach crop.

Livesay Orchards’ hours have shifted due to peach crop availability. Like last year, it’s important to check their Facebook page for hours of operation, and changes to their schedule. You can also call them at 918-0483-2102 to ensure they are open before making the trop. As of right now, their plan is to be open 1-2 days a week in the summer.

Staff said they will mostly have desiree peaches, spring prince and caro red. Besides peaches, they will also have blackberries, fresh produce, Porter Peach jar products and a plethora of other fresh goods.

Their first day open was Friday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune has a call in to Kent Livesay for further information. Look for updates at wagonercountyat.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.