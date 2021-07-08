Porter Peach Festival, in Porter, returns despite fewer peaches

Typically at the Porter Peach Festival, organizers bring attendees together and peel about 1,000 pounds of peaches, followed by free peaches and vanilla ice cream.
This year – Livesay Orchards staff are lucky to have that many to sell at the farm market.
Don’t worry though; there are still some peaches, and plenty of peach ice cream to go around during the festival weekend, according to the festival’s main organizer, Melanie Warren, Porter Lions Club President.
“We don’t know exactly what (variety) of peaches will be ready,” said Warren. “There still should be plenty of peach cobblers, peach wine and that kind of thing.”
Kent Livesay, Livesay Orchards co-owner and Warren’s Uncle, said peaches will still be available for purchase at the farm market on 39232 E. 231 St South in Porter. But Main Street will be the place to find peach-flavored delicacies, like pies, cobblers and teas.
He said the particularly cold winter and abnormal frost of April 21 is to blame for the limited crop. Some peach trees are more susceptible to frost than others in extreme cold.
“The festival is always when the demand for peaches is at its peak,” Livesay said. “I just know it’s going to be significantly limited compared to normal.”
2021 marks 55 years since the festival’s inaugural year in 1966. In that time, 2020 was the only year it wasn’t in person. The COVID -19 pandemic put a halt to anything in-person, so they were forced to go virtual.
This year, Warren is confident things will feel as normal as possible. There will be concerts, car shows, a 5k run, a cornhole tournament and a capacity-filled amount of vendors. It will be ultra-kid-friendly too, with a petting zoo, climbing wall, mechanical bull and little kid zone.
In place of the one-thousand, peach peel on Main Street Saturday, Warren said organizers will be giving out peach ice cream at the Porter fire station.
“People are going to expect the thing things from past years. We are so excited to get together and make it feel as normal as possible,” Warren said.
The Porter Peach Festival will be July 15-17 on Main St in Porter. Events typically start around 8 a.m. and end with a concert or awards announcement.