Porter Peach Festival, in Porter, returns despite fewer peaches

Typically at the Porter Peach Festival, organizers bring attendees together and peel about 1,000 pounds of peaches, followed by free peaches and vanilla ice cream.

This year – Livesay Orchards staff are lucky to have that many to sell at the farm market.

Don’t worry though; there are still some peaches, and plenty of peach ice cream to go around during the festival weekend, according to the festival’s main organizer, Melanie Warren, Porter Lions Club President.

“We don’t know exactly what (variety) of peaches will be ready,” said Warren. “There still should be plenty of peach cobblers, peach wine and that kind of thing.”

Kent Livesay, Livesay Orchards co-owner and Warren’s Uncle, said peaches will still be available for purchase at the farm market on 39232 E. 231 St South in Porter. But Main Street will be the place to find peach-flavored delicacies, like pies, cobblers and teas.

He said the particularly cold winter and abnormal frost of April 21 is to blame for the limited crop. Some peach trees are more susceptible to frost than others in extreme cold.