Porter Lions Club pays tribute to Roy Essary, peach festival legend

The Porter Lions Club also had its annual, pride peach auction at the current grandstand, Saturday July 17, at noon. Sixteen baskets of Livesay Orchard’s finest, prized peaches were donated to individuals and businesses. Those funds will also go toward stage repairs and improvements.

“We need to replace the flooring and expand it. It’s not really big enough for when we get large bands up there,” Warren said. “We’d also like to put some sound absorption panels in there so it’s easier for the musicians.”

The grandstand, of course, is not only for the Porter Peach Festival, but for the entire town of Porter to enjoy year-round. Essary loved Porter.

Essary was born in Muskogee in 1946. He began farming with his father and brothers while still in grade school. The Essary family was one of the top watermelon growers in Oklahoma through the 1970s and 1980s, according to his family.

He was a 1964 graduate of Porter High School and graduated from Northeastern State University in 1968. He married his wife, Nana (Johnson) Essary on August 31, 1967 and made their home in Porter.

Essary was later drafted to Vietnam and served as an infantryman from 1969-70. He earned a bronze star and two purple hearts.