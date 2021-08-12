Porter Consolidated Schools announce Safe Return to Learn Plan for 2021-2022 year

Porter Consolidated Schools is preparing to return to school in a traditional format for the 2021-2022 year while following Centers for Disease Control and Oklahoma State Department of Health data closely.
“As the environment changes, we will be prepared to change with it,” the district stated in their ‘Safe Return to Learn Plan.’ “There is no way to predict the restrictions that may be placed on us throughout the school year, but we are always looking at the best practices to follow as we re-engage our students.”
The district will be monitoring CDC and OSDH recommendations, and said it is not possible to guarantee that all students will be able to social distance at all times. They acknowledged an inherent risk that must be understood when returning to group settings.
In order to stay as safe as possible, the district said they will social distance as much as possible and have a significant focus on the cleanliness and disinfecting program for facilities and buses. They will provide information to the public in a way that does not infringe on the privacy of staff and students.
They will, however, be ready to pivot if they feel they can no longer reasonably meet the most recent CDC and OSDH guidelines. The district will utilize some Friday’s as Distance Learning Days so that traditional students and teachers can practice the online curriculum. It also gives maintenance crews the ability to do additional cleaning at the facilities.
“To say the information on COVID-19 is all over the map would be an understatement. You can find information to support any position you want in regard to COVID-19,” the district said.
In developing the ‘Safe Return to Learn Plan,’ the district said they’ve used information that can be documented and supported with facts, not theories and hypothesis. The Oklahoma State Board of Education has adopted the ‘Oklahoma School Safety Protocols’ as guidelines, not mandates, for schools to use in developing their back to school plan.
All fall extracurricular activities are scheduled to start as planned, but it is reasonable to expect disruptions to each schedule due to COVID-19, they said. The decsions to participate or not will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Porter Consolidated Schools are still offering both the traditional and virtual models of learning for the 2021-2022 year.
More information on the Safe Return to Learn plan can be found on their website.