Porter Consolidated Schools announce Safe Return to Learn Plan for 2021-2022 year

Porter Consolidated Schools is preparing to return to school in a traditional format for the 2021-2022 year while following Centers for Disease Control and Oklahoma State Department of Health data closely.

“As the environment changes, we will be prepared to change with it,” the district stated in their ‘Safe Return to Learn Plan.’ “There is no way to predict the restrictions that may be placed on us throughout the school year, but we are always looking at the best practices to follow as we re-engage our students.”

The district will be monitoring CDC and OSDH recommendations, and said it is not possible to guarantee that all students will be able to social distance at all times. They acknowledged an inherent risk that must be understood when returning to group settings.

In order to stay as safe as possible, the district said they will social distance as much as possible and have a significant focus on the cleanliness and disinfecting program for facilities and buses. They will provide information to the public in a way that does not infringe on the privacy of staff and students.