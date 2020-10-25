 Skip to main content
Porter church plans Oct. 31 trunk-or-treat

Trunk or Treat Promotion

Costume clad children will be out in full force taking part in one of several Halloween time events planned in Wagoner County. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

The Porter First Baptist Church, in association with  the Town of Porter, will hold its annual Trunk-Or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Porter.

Organizers say due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's celebration will only include candy distribution from trunks, but the trunks "will be awesome!" Anyone who would like to hand out candy to the children is invited to join in.

All families in the community are encouraged to participate.

