Porter church plans Oct. 31 trunk-or-treat

The Porter First Baptist Church, in association with the Town of Porter, will hold its annual Trunk-Or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Porter.

Organizers say due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's celebration will only include candy distribution from trunks, but the trunks "will be awesome!" Anyone who would like to hand out candy to the children is invited to join in.