Porch pirates on the rise in Wagoner County

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents to be vigilant this time of year as porch pirates are on the rise due to the holiday season.

The sheriff’s office is investigating one incident in particular on Dec.11.

Wagoner County Deputies were dispatched to the 27300 block of E. 1st St. to investigate a larceny from a porch on Dec. 11 around 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they met a homeowner that stated a man stole a package from their front porch, sheriff’s office staff said.

The thief is described as an adult male with light brown or tan skin, possibly Hispanic or Native American, with a medium build and wearing blue jeans, boots, an oversized coat, and had sunglasses on his forehead.

Deputies believe the thief is driving a 2004-2009 Honda Civic or Accord sedan with custom wheels.

Anyone with information about this porch pirate is encouraged to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124 to report the information. They can also submit information from the Wagoner County crime tip hotline at www.wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip, or by downloading the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office app. People have the option to remain anonymous when submitting information.