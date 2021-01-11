Plans announced for Wagoner's Martin Luther King celebration

The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. will be commemorated Jan. 15-18 as a number of celebrations are planned in the Wagoner community.

On Friday, Jan. 15, a school celebration will be held at the Performing Arts Center. If school is not in session, the program will be held virtually and shared on the Wagoner Public School Facebook page.

Organizers say the Jan. 16 fashion show and soul food cook-off have been cancelled this year. On Sunday, Jan. 17, however, the MLK Community Choir will present a concert at 6 p.m. at United Church, 700 E. Cherokee St. Masks are required of all those attending and participating.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18), a group prayer will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at the MLK monument, 201 MLK Blvd. Participants will then line up at United Church at 10:45 a.m. for the Solidarity MLK Walk/Parade through downtown Wagoner. Parade Marshall will be Coach Joe Gordon.

Long-sleeved and short-sleeved T-shirts and MLK hoodie are available for purchase through the Wagoner Martin Luther King Page.

Immediately following will be the MLK program at the Wagoner Civic Center featuring guest speaker Jonita Ford Criddle.