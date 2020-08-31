Plans announced for Coweta Band season

The fall performance season for the Coweta Tiger Pride Band has taken on a whole new look this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Competitions that were usually held have been cancelled, leaving band students without a place to perform with other band programs.
Social distancing requirements would make it virtually impossible to travel to contests.
While the Tiger Pride will miss out on those traditional contests, band director Chris Koehn assures that does not mean the band program will not do other things that will be meaningful and rewarding for members.
“I want to lay out the things we’re excited about for this season, and the things we can do now that we can’t do a competitive season,” he said. “One thing the pandemic has taught all of us is to not take things for granted as much, and to treasure more of the things that are important to us. We want to enjoy all the moments we can have because we don’t know when it will change.”
Koehn said the band will enjoy every moment of rehearsal and every show they can give within the community.
“Music is super important to humans, and almost everything we do has music in it,” he explained. “It’s one thing to be a consumer of music and listen to it all the time, and quite another experience to make music on your own. That’s what learning an instrument does. It is unique to be involved in something that’s creative like we are and include a large group of people.
“Marching band takes everyone all working exactly together to present a cool artistic outcome. We will work on leadership, hard work, perseverance and teamwork.”
The Tiger Pride Band’s 2020 show is “Skate Night” based on a skating rink in the 1980s. It will feature senior members every chance it can at every performance.
“I can promise you we will be performing this show at a championship level because that’s what the Coweta Band does,” Koehn assured.
All performances will be held in Coweta. The band will take the field at home football games and at special shows they hope to plan along the way. They will not travel to away football games.
“We are going to have opportunities to have clinicians and judges come in and watch our show,” Koehn said. “A benefit or marching contests is we get adjudicated by high level people in the band world. That allows us to make our techniques better, improve the design of our show and help us get to the level where we are.
“We will also do some extra small and large group performances around school and town.”
In short, the Fall of 2020 has been designated as the Tiger Pride Band’s “Season of Service.”
“We’ve obviously been given all sorts of resources from our town as they support our pie auction and fundraisers,” he said. “If we’re going to be in Coweta this season, we should focus a big part of our season in repaying that to our town. We want to give back as much as we can.”
Since there will not be a competitive show season, the Tiger Pride plans to break a few rules. Directors are giving Coweta Band alumni an opportunity to march the closer in the last minutes of the show.
“We’ll have an opportunity for all kinds of alumni to come and play with us. The closer is ‘Forever Young’,” said staff member Heather Koehn. “We want as many people involved as possible.
On Aug. 25, the Coweta Tiger Pride Band held its annual Preview Show to give fans an opportunity to see the “Skate Night” program in development. The evening also served as an opportunity to honor band seniors.
Recognized with their parents were Andy Childers, Ashley Stone, Bryce Campbell, Elijah Dobson, Emma Herriman, Estebon Fernandez, Ethan Anderson, Ian Brennan, Jaron Chase, Jaxson Burns, John Jones, John Posey, Kasity Hilburn, Kerrigan Henson, Kris Littlefield, Leah Jameson, Lindsey Lawson, Nichole Pickard and Wyatt Martin.