Plans announced for Coweta Band season

The fall performance season for the Coweta Tiger Pride Band has taken on a whole new look this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Competitions that were usually held have been cancelled, leaving band students without a place to perform with other band programs.

Social distancing requirements would make it virtually impossible to travel to contests.

While the Tiger Pride will miss out on those traditional contests, band director Chris Koehn assures that does not mean the band program will not do other things that will be meaningful and rewarding for members.

“I want to lay out the things we’re excited about for this season, and the things we can do now that we can’t do a competitive season,” he said. “One thing the pandemic has taught all of us is to not take things for granted as much, and to treasure more of the things that are important to us. We want to enjoy all the moments we can have because we don’t know when it will change.”

Koehn said the band will enjoy every moment of rehearsal and every show they can give within the community.

“Music is super important to humans, and almost everything we do has music in it,” he explained. “It’s one thing to be a consumer of music and listen to it all the time, and quite another experience to make music on your own. That’s what learning an instrument does. It is unique to be involved in something that’s creative like we are and include a large group of people.

“Marching band takes everyone all working exactly together to present a cool artistic outcome. We will work on leadership, hard work, perseverance and teamwork.”