Pickup goes airborne, plows through bleachers onto Coweta's Tiger Field

Significant damage was caused late Friday when a vehicle on Highway 51 in Coweta crashed through the fencing around Tiger Field and plowed through the north endzone bleachers, coming to a rest on the turf near the five yard line.

Coweta Police Officer Austin King, accident reconstructionist, said a Ford F-150 was westbound on SH-51 when it left the roadway east of 305th E. Ave. (Ben Lumpkin Road). The vehicle continued through the ditch until it came to the elevated sidewalk just east of the city street.

The pickup then launched across 305th E. Ave. and landed in the fieldhouse parking lot at the football field. It traveled through the fence by the fieldhouse, continued into the band stand bleachers and through the fence to the football field.

“The driver went off the roadway gently, meaning he did not jerk off the roadway,” King reported. “They were (traveling) at highway speed and he (driver) may have fallen asleep, but we do not know for sure at this point.

Officers say the driver, Matthew Jenkins, 21, blew a .14 on a breathalyzer test. He was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence, left of center, transporting an open container and obstruction.

King said a 22-year-old passenger in the vehicle was released on scene without any citations or arrest.

Both men sustained minor injuries but refused treatment or transport by Emergency Medical Services.

While there is extensive damage to school property, authorities acknowledge how this accident could have been much worse.