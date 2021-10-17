Picking up the pieces: Coweta recovers from EF-1 tornado

One home off Oklahoma 51 and 131st Street was struck by lightning. The owners told the Wagoner County American-Tribune early Oct. 10 that they were in their storm shelter in back of their home. As soon as they opened up the shelter, they saw their house burning to the ground from the top-down.

Multiple Oklahoma law enforcement agencies assisted late Sunday evening into Monday morning, including the Muscogee Creek Nation, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Coweta Police and Fire, and Broken Arrow Fire and Emergency Management. Roofers and Pubic Service of Oklahoma, PSP, were out in full force hours after the tornado touched down.

They weren’t the only helpers. Even the Coweta baseball and football teams stepped in to clean debris. Players and coaches could be seen all day Oct. 11 picking up wooden planks, aluminum pieces, and tree branches — anything they could see so their fields would shine again. Many coaches would adhere to the fact that their players texted them the next morning, “Hey Coach, how can I help?”

Thanks to the help of Coweta football players, coaches, band and FFA members, the football field was equipped to host the McAlester Buffaloes on Thursday night.

As always, the Oklahoma community of Coweta rebounded. It was the ultimate showing of the Oklahoma Standard.

