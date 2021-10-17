Picking up the pieces: Coweta recovers from EF-1 tornado

A school, a nursing home, apartment complex, a gas station and multiple homes sustained a great deal of damage late Oct. 10 after an EF-1 tornado touched down in Coweta.
Despite the repairable damage, there were no fatalities or injuries.
“We set off the tornado alarms rather quickly to get everyone ready early,” Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said the morning after. “We think that saved lives.”
Mission Intermediate Grade Center, on 30123 E. 147th St S., suffered the most amount of damage in the entire Coweta Public Schools district.
Coweta Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes said there really wasn’t much of a choice but to cancel school the rest of the week, since Fall Break started on Wednesday, Oct. 13 — two days after the tornado struck. Students at MIGC were in virtual learning the entire week of Oct. 18, so crews could continue to assess the damage and staff could see what was salvageable.
About nine HVAC units were blown off the roof, leaving behind a significant amount of water damage inside. In addition, glass was blown out of the front entranceway, including multiple windows. One classroom took a direct hit with window glass, desks and other items scattered on the floor.
Initial reports said that Coweta High School took the initial impact, but that building actually suffered very minimal damage, Bell said.
One home off Oklahoma 51 and 131st Street was struck by lightning. The owners told the Wagoner County American-Tribune early Oct. 10 that they were in their storm shelter in back of their home. As soon as they opened up the shelter, they saw their house burning to the ground from the top-down.
Multiple Oklahoma law enforcement agencies assisted late Sunday evening into Monday morning, including the Muscogee Creek Nation, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Coweta Police and Fire, and Broken Arrow Fire and Emergency Management. Roofers and Pubic Service of Oklahoma, PSP, were out in full force hours after the tornado touched down.
They weren’t the only helpers. Even the Coweta baseball and football teams stepped in to clean debris. Players and coaches could be seen all day Oct. 11 picking up wooden planks, aluminum pieces, and tree branches — anything they could see so their fields would shine again. Many coaches would adhere to the fact that their players texted them the next morning, “Hey Coach, how can I help?”
Thanks to the help of Coweta football players, coaches, band and FFA members, the football field was equipped to host the McAlester Buffaloes on Thursday night.
As always, the Oklahoma community of Coweta rebounded. It was the ultimate showing of the Oklahoma Standard.
Coweta residents affected by the EF-1 tornado that hit Sunday have the option to dispose green waste at the wastewater treatment plant for free, or place it on the curb if you live on the storm path and can't get to the plant.
Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, first learned about Hadley Roberson on the news — a 1st grader from Wagoner who decided to open a lemonade stand to help provide backpacks and school supplies for kids in her area.
Mission Intermediate Grade Center administration have opted for all students and staff to transition to distance learning the week of Oct. 18 so restoration crews can continue cleaning debris after the Oct. 10 tornado.