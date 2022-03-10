Phone scam circulating Wagoner County

There is a phone scam circulating around Wagoner County stating that a Wagoner County deputy is issuing warrants out, when in reality, it’s an unknown man.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday that the unknown man is identifying himself as Sergeant Jeff Halfacre, and if the targeted individuals “pay now, the warrants will go away.”

The sheriff’s office said they would never call individuals over the phone and ask them to pay a warrant under any circumstances. It is, indeed, a scam.

Sgt. Halfacre is employed with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, but he would never call citizens for that matter, the sheriff’s office said.

If you receive a call from the number 918-609-0176, do not give them your information, the sheriff’s office said. If you were to call the number, the voicemail states it is the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division. That is all, in fact, a scam.

If you have questions or concerns about a phone call, hang up on them and call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.