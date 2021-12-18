People helping people: Haskell man gathers supplies, heads straight to Kentucky after devastating tornado

Michael Ellegood may be living in Haskell, Okla. now, but his heart will forever be in his hometown of Mayfield, Kent.

The Dec. 10 tornado, that stretched for more than 200 miles, was a stark reminder how much his city of roughly 10,000 people need him, and so many others.

It’s why he decided to rent a U-Haul truck, in place of his own personal pickup truck, and fill it with as many supplies as possible, and drive it down to the affected areas.

The need is there, and it’s a big one.

“There aren’t enough hands on the ground here,” Ellegood said in a phone conversation with the Wagoner County American-Tribune. “There just aren’t.”

Originally thinking it was going to be a small excursion of getting supplies to affected residents, the Oklahoma standard quickly came out after others started figuring out what he was doing. Over 100 people popped up in his inbox asking to help.

Country Mart, in Coweta, donated 15 cases of water, and Walmart donated a $75 gift card. Ellegood used it to buy more water. He had 64 cases of water loaded up when it was all said and done.