People helping people: Haskell man gathers supplies, heads straight to Kentucky after devastating tornado

Michael Ellegood may be living in Haskell, Okla. now, but his heart will forever be in his hometown of Mayfield, Kent.
The Dec. 10 tornado, that stretched for more than 200 miles, was a stark reminder how much his city of roughly 10,000 people need him, and so many others.
It’s why he decided to rent a U-Haul truck, in place of his own personal pickup truck, and fill it with as many supplies as possible, and drive it down to the affected areas.
The need is there, and it’s a big one.
“There aren’t enough hands on the ground here,” Ellegood said in a phone conversation with the Wagoner County American-Tribune. “There just aren’t.”
Originally thinking it was going to be a small excursion of getting supplies to affected residents, the Oklahoma standard quickly came out after others started figuring out what he was doing. Over 100 people popped up in his inbox asking to help.
Country Mart, in Coweta, donated 15 cases of water, and Walmart donated a $75 gift card. Ellegood used it to buy more water. He had 64 cases of water loaded up when it was all said and done.
Thanks to Ellegood’s dime and a plethora of generous donors, he was able to fill the U-Haul trailer to the brim with water, clothes, baby items, blankets, toiletries and even a few books to keep residents’ minds off of the massive destruction.
When he arrived to Mayfield on Thursday, he said people were ecstatic to get it.
“The stores that didn’t get hit just can’t keep any of those items in stock. The trucks aren’t coming in. The minute they get a clothing item or a blanket to keep someone warm, they have it for about 10 minutes and it’s gone,” Ellegood said.
The need is so great, he said, that he’s planning on driving back to Oklahoma and coming back for a second supply trip.
He couldn’t help but think about the Moore, Okla. tornados in 1999 and 2013, and how it was a similar procedure with ‘people helping people’ from all over the country.
“Volunteers were out there, too,” a buddy of Ellegood’s reminded him. “People took two weeks off of work, and cut down trees and donated. This just makes me think Oklahoma is giving right back to Kentucky, Tennessee and the other areas that were impacted by the tornado.”
When Ellegood got into Mayfield Thursday night, he immediately thought the pictures that are in the news don’t do the destruction justice. Steel beams are folded like they were torched. Electricity is limited, making it seem like a dark ghost town. Empty lots where gas stations and boutique stores once stood are prominent.
Ellegood said he counted six people walking on a major highway to find the nearest hotel. Others are scattered every which way trying to find anything worth salvageable.
“People are hurting to get back on their properties,” he said.
It’s especially bothersome, considering a storm of that magnitude doesn't happen much in that part of the country, Ellegood noted. Many folks don’t have storm shelters like in Oklahoma. There are some basements, but not a ton, he said.
If you would like to help Ellegood with supplies, he can be contacted at ‘Michael Ellegood’ on Facebook.