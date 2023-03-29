The story of how Richard Hight was drawn into chalk art is remarkable and inspiring.

The Shawnee native, who is a renowned artist, motivational speaker and author, told of his epiphany that changed his life.

It all happened in a Shawnee Public School math class.

One day, his teacher Mr. Wilmore put the assignment on the black board. It was filled with numbers to be solved. Then, she left the room while the class worked.

Hight looked up and saw shapes barely focused in his mind’s eye.

With a friend watching at the door, he went to the board and combined the numbers and letters into a form. The visual he was trying to capture was a wolf.

The choice was perfect since the Shawnee High School mascot were called Wolves.

He drew the mascot with chalk and made the assignment unreadable. He did not know the ramifications of destroying the teacher’s assignment.

When she returned, Wilmore asked the students to show their hands to her as they left for the next hour.

Hight was a little afraid and tried to wipe his hands clean to no avail.

Wilmore saw his hands and said, “Go!” as he stood there.

Did he get away with something?

Would the punishment be handed out the next day?

Hight would soon find out. His previous work had been erased like nothing had happened.

The class met again and Wilmore put a similar assignment on the board. This time Hight’s internal art process saw the board again, but clearer in his mind.

Wilmore followed the same pattern and left the class. Hight went to the board again, but he saw 24 colored chalk pieces in the tray this time.

He went to work again on the Wolf portrait. Keep in mind, Hight was not a rowdy student, but shy, timid and he described, “a dyslexic boy.”

But the black board again was more than numbers.

“Every step I took, it got clearer,” Hight said recently as one of the guest speakers during Wagoner’s Leadership class.

This chalk try was better and when Wilmore returned she did not say anything.

Years later, Hight ran into Wilmore at the store. Hight had become a professional artist and the two spoke about his “math art” briefly.

“You have a talent, but you’re no good in math,” Wilmore said and confessed something. The second time she left the room with colored chalks in the tray, she walked around the campus and found a way to watch him through classroom window.

Hight was doing more than promoting the Wolves’ class spirit, but gaining valuable insight on life.

“You need to look beyond yourself,” Hight told the leadership class at the Canebrake Hotel and Resort last week. “There is a gift in every struggle.”

Before he drew Oklahoma’s state bird on a black bed sheet for the Leadership group, he gave tips that any businessperson can use daily.

“When you have ideas with action, people will come out of the wood work.

“What makes you different can make you great. Different means value.

“The first thing is creativity is to think of something ridiculous. The best ideas are parked next to the most ridiculous ideas.

“We need to think beyond the obvious.

“It is the simple things we do that have a profound effect.

“Give yourself permission to be different.

Lastly, “you never cut corners and always do your best.”

Then, he started on the Scissortail Flycatcher and in just a few minutes it was done.