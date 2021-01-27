Pennington’s General Store new member of chamber

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its new member, Pennington’s General Store.

Pennington’s is owned by Mark and Angela Messler. Mark is a third generation restaurateur and has been in the business for 40 years. Mark’s family owned and operated the historic Pennington’s Drive-In in Tulsa that was established in the 1950s.

Mark and his wife opened Pennington’s General Store on Aug. 28, 2020. It was previously known as Rocky Point Trading Post. The store is at 68315 S. 320 Road in Wagoner just outside of the Rocky Point Recreation Area.

Pennington’s offers Simple Simon’s Pizza, 24-hour gas pumps, groceries, soda, beer, wine, ice, fresh bait, tackle and more.

In the next few weeks customers will be able to eat from Mark’s food truck. Though Mark is retired, he is looking forward to having Pennington’s favorites offered from his food trailer Pennington’s Mobile Kitchen.