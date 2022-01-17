Peaceful Smells, LLC join chamber: 'Your relaxation is just a candle light away'

“Your relaxation is just a candle light away.”

Lanette Turner, owner of Peaceful Smells, LLC Fragrance Candle Company, is a firm believer in that.

Her shop's purpose, based in Wagoner, Okla., is to help lift people’s spirits into happy feelings. If someone is having a bad day or feeling down, she believes peaceful smells will cloud out the bad and transform others into their better being.

“Our biggest goal at Peaceful Smells, LLC is to provide candles/wax melts that can relax the body and mind so we make sure to specialize candles and wax melts that makes you feel good about yourself and your environment,” Turner said. “We pour our love into what we make and do.”

Lanette is a mother, wife, teacher, and entrepreneur catering to the inner self. Her company is small, but she’d be the first to say it has a big heart. A large reason is because her children are a big part of the company.

“Our company is unique when it comes to our candles and wax melts you won’t find products like ours! We hope you get the best out of each candle and wax melts,” Turner said.