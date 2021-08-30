 Skip to main content
Parade entries needed for 2021 Coweta Fall Festival
2019 Coweta Fall Festival Saturday morning

Organizers encourage walking entries or people sitting in the back of a flat head truck. Horses are allowed, like in this photo from the 2019 Coweta Fall Festival.

 Tulsa World File

The excitement is certainly brewing for the 2021 Coweta Fall Festival after the cancelation of last year’s festival, but organizers say parade entries are needed.

The parade is on Saturday, Sept. 18. The parade lineup will start at 8 a.m. at Sloat Junior High. The parade begins at 9 a.m.

Businesses, non-profits, student groups, teams and schools are encouraged to apply. Business entries are $25, and non-profits and students groups are free.

Organizers encourage walking entries or people sitting in the back of a flat head truck. Horses are allowed. Trailers and floats will not be accepted due to an un-safe turn along the parade route.

People can hold up signs and tape them to their cars or trucks. They can also bring candy but it can’t be thrown, only handed to crowds.

Applications are available online. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

In addition, advance wristbands are available for purchase at $25, while they last. They can be picked up at First National Bank, BancFirst, RCB Bank, Firstar Bank, Green Country Federal Credit Union and the Coweta Chamber of Commerce — all in Coweta.

A different wristband is needed for each session. Wristbands purchased at the festival will be $30 each.

The 2021 Coweta’s Got Talent competition is also accepting applications. It’s open to anyone in the community no matter what their talent is. In years past, they’ve even had had a senior harmonica player and a beatboxing team.

The sponsors of the 2021 Coweta Fall Festival include Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, BancFirst, Green County Federal Credit Union, Koweta Smoke Shop and Firstar Bank.

More information about the festival can be found on the Coweta Fall Festival website.

Schedule of events

2021 Coweta Fall Festival schedule of events

news@wagonercountyat.com

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

