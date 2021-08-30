Parade entries needed for 2021 Coweta Fall Festival

The excitement is certainly brewing for the 2021 Coweta Fall Festival after the cancelation of last year’s festival, but organizers say parade entries are needed.

The parade is on Saturday, Sept. 18. The parade lineup will start at 8 a.m. at Sloat Junior High. The parade begins at 9 a.m.

Businesses, non-profits, student groups, teams and schools are encouraged to apply. Business entries are $25, and non-profits and students groups are free.

Organizers encourage walking entries or people sitting in the back of a flat head truck. Horses are allowed. Trailers and floats will not be accepted due to an un-safe turn along the parade route.

People can hold up signs and tape them to their cars or trucks. They can also bring candy but it can’t be thrown, only handed to crowds.

Applications are available online. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

In addition, advance wristbands are available for purchase at $25, while they last. They can be picked up at First National Bank, BancFirst, RCB Bank, Firstar Bank, Green Country Federal Credit Union and the Coweta Chamber of Commerce — all in Coweta.