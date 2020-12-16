Parade characters social distance during appearance

A popular holiday tradition in Wagoner is the presence of famous characters at the community’s annual Christmas parade. Mickey Mouse, Goofy and many more make their annual trek down Cherokee Street to greet patrons along the route.

When this year’s extravaganza was held Dec. 3, the characters attended, but were forced to alter their interaction with patrons.

Janie Barnett, who oversees the character program, said social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic required the popular cast members to ride on floats and other modes of parade transportation.

“I’m so glad we were able to do this for the community and the businesses,” Barnett said. “It was much needed after this unprecedented year.

Cheerful characters have been walking along the parade route for nearly 20 years now. There are 65 characters in all and 21 participated in this year’s parade. Costumes are worn by community volunteers of all ages.

“I bet there are thousands of pictures of these characters walking up and down the streets, but just not this year,” she noted. “It was a little challenging with social distancing. We had six on a jeep trailer, eight riding in gators and seven on the city’s large float.”