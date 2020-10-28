Pandemic relief grants still available in Coweta

A pair of relief programs offered to Coweta citizens and businesses in light of the ongoing public health emergency have extended deadlines for applications.
Coweta Coming Together (CTT) for Citizens is a program making $5,000 in city funds available to help residents who have been affected the pandemic. Vouchers are worth $100 to help those who may be struggling to pay utility costs.
To apply, call the Community Action Resource and Development (CARD) office at 918-486-2471. Only one person works in the office, so if you do not get an answer, please leave a voicemail. All calls will be returned in the order received.
Applications will be accepted until all program funds are disbursed.
City officials say vouchers can be presented to a utility company as payment for an account, regardless of whether or not the bill is for a City of Coweta-owned utility. Eligible utilities are water/sewer/trash, electric and natural gas/propane.
Applicants must be residents of the City of Coweta and the voucher requested must be for a residential service (in Coweta) for a home the applicant either owns or rents.
There is a limit of $100 per household per month.
CARD will review applications against the eligibility requirements, make approvals and disburse vouchers.
Coweta Coming Together for Business program will provide grants of up to $3,000 for businesses within the city to help offset or reimburse certain costs. Grants are based on a portion of the sales tax generated by that business from January 1 through December 31, 2019.
A total of $30,000 is available and funds are still available.
“The grant is intended to help defray expenses related to the closure and/or reopening (PPE, cleaning supplies, protection equipment, remodeling to achieve social distancing, etc.), fixed overhead costs such as rent or mortgage and utilities and payroll due to the statewide emergency,” city officials note.
The following criteria must be met:
Business must be located within Coweta city limits.
Must be a non-home-based, for-profit business, not owned by a larger corporation.
Employ less than 20 Full Time Employees or FTE nationwide, whether direct or affiliated.
Must generate sales tax in the City of Coweta. The grant amount will be limited to the lessor of $3,000 or the city sales tax collected and remitted for calendar year 2019.
Be an official Oklahoma business registered with the State of Oklahoma in some capacity.
Be in good standing with the City of Coweta and State of Oklahoma regarding sales tax, utilities, etc.
Pledge to provide proof of paid allowed expenses within 30 days of grant award.
Certify that grant funds will be utilized for allowed expenses for businesses in the city limits.
Agree that if a business that is awarded a grant does NOT generate sales tax in each of the months of July, Aug. and Sept., 2020, the grant becomes a loan and must be paid back within 12 months of award.
The program is not open to the following businesses:
Businesses that have prospered or benefited directly from COVID-19.
Businesses recognized by federal guidelines to be engaged in illegal activities.
Non-Profits.
Agriculture businesses.
Non-sales-tax producing businesses. A separate program is being considered to assist those businesses, if funding becomes available at the state or federal level.
Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received. Not all applicants are guaranteed to be funded.
For more information or to apply for a grant, call city hall at 918-486-2189.
