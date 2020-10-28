Pandemic relief grants still available in Coweta

A pair of relief programs offered to Coweta citizens and businesses in light of the ongoing public health emergency have extended deadlines for applications.

Coweta Coming Together (CTT) for Citizens is a program making $5,000 in city funds available to help residents who have been affected the pandemic. Vouchers are worth $100 to help those who may be struggling to pay utility costs.

To apply, call the Community Action Resource and Development (CARD) office at 918-486-2471. Only one person works in the office, so if you do not get an answer, please leave a voicemail. All calls will be returned in the order received.

Applications will be accepted until all program funds are disbursed.

City officials say vouchers can be presented to a utility company as payment for an account, regardless of whether or not the bill is for a City of Coweta-owned utility. Eligible utilities are water/sewer/trash, electric and natural gas/propane.

Applicants must be residents of the City of Coweta and the voucher requested must be for a residential service (in Coweta) for a home the applicant either owns or rents.

There is a limit of $100 per household per month.