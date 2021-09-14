Pageant contestant vie for crowns, community praise at 2021 Coweta Fall Festival

Kenlie Kilgore, 11, is the daughter of Matt and Bethany Kilgore. She is a 6th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will give a vocal performance.

Saylor Weber, 10, is the daughter of Lacy Weber and Clint Conner. She is a 5th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will recite E.M. Tiffany’s “FFA Creed.”

Hadley Pearce, 9, is the daughter of Todd and Erika Pearce. She is a 4th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will perform a line dance routine.

Paisley Clark, 10, is the daughter of Dennis and Kaydee Clark. She is a 4th grade student at Mission Intermediate Grade Center. She will give a ballet performance to “Fearless.”

Alyssa Scarborough, 11, is the daughter of Christy Harris and Dornell Scarborough. She is a 6th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will give a vocal performance of “Free to be Me”.

Lexi Pearce, 12, is the daughter of Todd and Erika Pearce. She is a 7th grade student at Sloat Junior High. She will perform a line dance routine.

Miss Fall Festival Contestants

Anna Gatz, 16, is the daughter of Greg and Angela Gatz. She is a homeschooled junior and will sing “Journey to the Past.”