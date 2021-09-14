Pageant contestant vie for crowns, community praise at 2021 Coweta Fall Festival

Coweta’s 46th Annual Fall Festival celebration will open Thursday, Sept. 16 in the Downtown Broadway District with a showcase of poise and talent at the 2021 Fall Festival Pageant.
The competitions for Little Miss Fall Festival, Junior Miss Fall Festival and Miss Fall Festival will begin at 6 p.m. on the grandstand stage.
A total of 20 girls and young women will vie for crowns and the opportunity to serve as community ambassadors for the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
Brittany Palmer, Miss Fall Festival 2015-2016, is the Miss Fall Festival Chairman. Nicole Gordon is coordinating the Junior Miss and Little Miss Fall Festival pageants. Miss Oklahoma 1995 Meighen Bradfield will serve as emcee.
Presenting sponsors include Coweta Manor Nursing Home and Tier Level Digital Marketing. Sash sponsor is the Better Business Bureau and flower sponsors are Coweta Flowers & Junktique, Brown Funeral Home & Cremations and Bloom and Things.
FNB Coweta and BancFirst are providing financial prizes for winners and the Coweta Chamber of Commerce offers a cash scholarship to the Miss Fall Festival winner.
Let’s meet the contestants:
Paisley Holmes, 7, is the daughter of Jamie Randolph and Heath Holmes. She is a 1st grade student at Southside Elementary. She will present a cheer and dance routine.
Lakely Bury, 5, is the daughter of Michael and Calen Bury. She is a kindergarten student at Central Elementary. Her talent performance has yet to be announced.
Molly Kilgore, 5, is the daughter of Matt and Bethany Kilgore. She is a kindergarten student at Southside Elementary. She will perform a gymnastics routine to “Kings and Queens”.
Emalyn Ballard, 5, is the daughter of Corey and Ashley Ballard. She is a kindergarten student at Central Elementary. She will give a vocal performance of “Waymaker”.
Shelby Brown, 8, is the daughter of Brittany and James Brown. She is a 3rd grade student at Southside Elementary. She will do a jazz dance routine to “9 to 5”.
Nealey Dean, 5, is the daughter of Nick and Andrea Dean. She is a kindergarten student at Northwest Elementary. She will perform a cheer routine.
Junior Miss Fall Festival Contestants
Jordyn Tucker, 11, is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Tucker. She is a 6th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will give a sign language performance to “Still Rolling Stones.”
Emma Tobias, 10, is the daughter of Mike and Tara Tobias. She is a 5th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will perform a gymnastics routine.
Kenlie Kilgore, 11, is the daughter of Matt and Bethany Kilgore. She is a 6th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will give a vocal performance.
Saylor Weber, 10, is the daughter of Lacy Weber and Clint Conner. She is a 5th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will recite E.M. Tiffany’s “FFA Creed.”
Hadley Pearce, 9, is the daughter of Todd and Erika Pearce. She is a 4th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will perform a line dance routine.
Paisley Clark, 10, is the daughter of Dennis and Kaydee Clark. She is a 4th grade student at Mission Intermediate Grade Center. She will give a ballet performance to “Fearless.”
Alyssa Scarborough, 11, is the daughter of Christy Harris and Dornell Scarborough. She is a 6th grade student at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center. She will give a vocal performance of “Free to be Me”.
Lexi Pearce, 12, is the daughter of Todd and Erika Pearce. She is a 7th grade student at Sloat Junior High. She will perform a line dance routine.
Miss Fall Festival Contestants
Anna Gatz, 16, is the daughter of Greg and Angela Gatz. She is a homeschooled junior and will sing “Journey to the Past.”
Emily Hollingshed, 17, is the daughter of David and Shelly Hollingshed. She is a senior at Coweta High School and will sing “Redneck Woman” while performing on guitar.
Mia Cole, 15, is the daughter of Brandon and Robyn Cole. She is a freshman at Coweta Intermediate High School. She will perform a bassoon solo to “Beauty and the Beast”.
Gabby Johnson, 15, is the daughter of Christi and John Johnson. She is a sophomore at Coweta High School. She will give a sign language performance to “America the Beautiful.”
Lily Weber, 16, is the daughter of Lacy Weber and Clint Conner. She is a junior at Coweta High School. She will present a dramatic presentation of “Someone Should Have Taught Him.”
Addison Waller, 17, is the daughter of Jeff and Angi Waller. She is a senior at Coweta High School She will perform a hula hoop routine to “Jailhouse Rock”.
Families, friends and supporters are reminded to come early to get a seat for the pageant. Bleacher seating is limited, so please bring lawn chairs and blankets.