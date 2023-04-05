P.E.O. (the Philanthropic Educational Organization) celebrated its 100th year in existence with a proclamation from Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones on Friday.
The P.E.O. standard began on March 31, 1923 by celebrating the advancement of women; educating women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivating women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The help P.E.O. has offered to local women to pursue degrees through grants ranging from Associates to Masters in arts, nursing, political science and economics.
Accepting the P.E.O. Day plaque were Johnna Sue Blair, chapter treasurer; Kelly Turley and Phyllis Spriggs.