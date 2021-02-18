OU recognizes 11 Wagoner County students on fall 2020 honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma has released its fall 2020 honor roll, recognizing 9,299 students for academic excellence. Among them are 11 Wagoner County students.

The honor rolls recognize those undergraduate students who are in academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center.

For most colleges within OU, full-time undergraduate students named to the President’s Honor Roll are those who have earned a 4.0 GPA with at least 12 or more hours completed.

The Dean’s Honor Roll recognizes students located on the Norman campus with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Students named to the President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s Honor Roll include:

Coweta: Amy Gray, Jessica Gray

Wagoner: Christopher Dearman, Olivia Riggs

Students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll include:

Coweta: Jose Ariza, Michael Masarira, Emily Patterson, Josie Russell, William Russell, Bailey Winkle

Porter: Kailey Guinn