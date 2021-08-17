 Skip to main content
OSU Wagoner County hosts master gardener training Sept. 2
OSU Wagoner County hosts master gardener training Sept. 2

master gardener training

 Tulsa World File

Wagoner County OSU Cooperative Extension Service will be holding a Master Gardener training program beginning Thursday, Sept. 2 and ending Dec. 2, 2021. They will have one class each week.

Training topics include botany, soils, entomology, plant pathology, vegetable gardening, fruits and nuts, woody ornamentals, turf grass, herbaceous ornamentals, and pesticide safety.

Courses will be taught by OSU specialists, master gardeners, and Wagoner County Agricultural Educator, Alan Parnell.

Classes will be held each Thursday at the Wagoner County OSU Extension Office at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds, 30058 E. 147th St. South, in Coweta. Each class will begin at 1:00 p.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.

Participants are expected to complete some horticulture related volunteer work.

The cost of the training will be $150, payable at first class. Two people may attend with one registration fee, but will only receive one set of materials.

Deadline to enroll is Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. A minimum of 10 participants must enroll to conduct the class. To learn more about the program, contact Alan Parnell at the Wagoner County OSU Extension office at (918) 486-4589, or email l.a.parnell@okstate.edu.

