OSDH mobile health unit aimed at providing care to underserved areas

The Oklahoma State Department of health mobile health care unit is hard to miss as it makes its way into communities across Oklahoma.
Think of it as a regular primary care office, but on wheels.
OSDH staff travel from community to community in the trailer to serve residents’ needs. Whether they need a COVID-19 vaccine, a flu-shot, or maybe just have a cold they’d like to get checked out, the mobile wellness unit should be able to help.
They primarily serve smaller communities, where it might be challenging to get to a doctor’s office, urgent care or hospital. However, they do the bigger communities, as well.
OSDH Health Equity Specialist, Cody Villanueva and staff were in the Wagoner County town of Redbird on Thursday, Feb. 17. The population of Redbird is approximately 160 people, according to Mayor Darryl Moore.
“We are trying to let people know that they don’t have to leave their communities,” Villanueva said. “We want to be present, gain relationships and build trust.”
The mobile wellness unit cannot do stitches or x-rays, but they do have the ability to prescribe medications and give referrals. In fact, one of their main goals is to act like a slingshot: Slinging people to other people or places to get the best care they can get. They also have the ability to sign people up for SoonerCare, or Oklahoma Medicaid.
More information about the Oklahoma wellness units can be found on the OSDH website.
Wagoner County residents should also follow the Wagoner County Health Department Facebook page for additional information.