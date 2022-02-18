OSDH mobile health unit aimed at providing care to underserved areas

The Oklahoma State Department of health mobile health care unit is hard to miss as it makes its way into communities across Oklahoma.

Think of it as a regular primary care office, but on wheels.

OSDH staff travel from community to community in the trailer to serve residents’ needs. Whether they need a COVID-19 vaccine, a flu-shot, or maybe just have a cold they’d like to get checked out, the mobile wellness unit should be able to help.

They primarily serve smaller communities, where it might be challenging to get to a doctor’s office, urgent care or hospital. However, they do the bigger communities, as well.

OSDH Health Equity Specialist, Cody Villanueva and staff were in the Wagoner County town of Redbird on Thursday, Feb. 17. The population of Redbird is approximately 160 people, according to Mayor Darryl Moore.

“We are trying to let people know that they don’t have to leave their communities,” Villanueva said. “We want to be present, gain relationships and build trust.”