Organizations sought to help others through pandemic

Organizations sought to help others through pandemic

COVID-story

The Wagoner County Health Department is looking for community organizations who are interested in helping others throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health department officials have received a vast amount of questions and phone calls about how individuals can schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, especially for those who may not have a computer or smart phone.

“We need our community partners’ help during this time to assist our senior citizens and those without a smart phone or computer, or those who may not be familiar with technology,” said Kaitlan Thatcher.

This could entail:

Walking individuals through how to make an appointment or making an appointment for them.

Allowing your local health departments to refer these callers to you for assistance.

Having a direct line that we can have these individuals call.

Creating your own process that works for you! This will be up to you – the health department will simply refer these individuals to you.

“If your organization is willing to help sign people up and schedule appointments, please give us a call at 918-550-9018,” Thatcher said.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

