Options on the table for dealing with storm water flooding issues in Wagoner

After about a year of back-and-forth discussion about how to finally get a handle on Wagoner’s ongoing storm water flooding issues, the Wagoner City Council decided to add a $7, temporary storm water fee to all residents. Temporary is the key word. The city is going to need a lot more than that to have a sufficient storm water management system, like Tulsa or Broken Arrow. But it’s a start.

The $7 fee is going to primarily pay for a $5 million Oklahoma Water Resources Board loan. It’s not going to tackle the entire problem, which is to replace every inadequately-sized drain, ditch and culvert in the city.

The goal was to have a storm water utility fee established by January 2022, but here we are in June 2022, and the city just established a temporary one. The final storm water utility fee that citizens pay is still not in place. It’s because it has to do with fairness — the main reason for the back-and-forth communication.

More than likely, every citizen that lives in Wagoner is going to have a different storm water utility fee when it’s all said and done — residential and commercial. It will be based on how many equivalent surface units they have, or in other words, ground surface of property they own, such as their house, and driveway.

As you can imagine, every piece of impervious area (ground property) is going to have to be analyzed in the city of Wagoner in order to determine fair rates for everyone. How they go about doing that expensive and time-consuming study is up in the air, according to Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones.

“It’s always tough when you have to find a way to raise revenue,” Jones said, referring to the storm water committee consisting of three, Wagoner City Councilors contemplating the issue for nearly a year. “I feel for those councilors, but ultimately, they are the ones that are going to have to figure out how to pay for this.”

The options could include hiring a big engineering firm to do an impervious surface area study for the entire city, using in-person metrics, Google Earth and drone metrics. Another option could be to have Bill Smith do the entire study, Wagoner’s hydrologist. It could also be split up where, potentially, an engineering firm can do just the commercial side of the study while Smith, or another firm, does the residential side. Or it could be something else entirely. It’s whatever the storm water committee, and ultimately, the city council decide.

Whichever avenue they choose, it's sure to cost a pretty penny. Revenue will have to be raised.

But they all can agree, it needs to be done. Boomarang Diner gets water up to their doors during (nearly) every rain storm. It’s not uncommon to see a manhole exploding in town. Certain residential lawns have been flooding for years — some beyond foundations.

Wagoner is not alone in this. Many rural, Oklahoma towns and cities are dealing with the same problem. How these municipalities handle it is the million dollar question.

