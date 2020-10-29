Online reporting offered by Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has a new way for residents to file crime reports in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Along with taking reports by telephone, the WCSO has developed a reporting form on its website (www.wagonercountyso.org/report). This is not compatible with Internet Explorer.

Sheriff Chris Elliott said during this pandemic, the sheriff’s office is still at work with deputies on patrol and support staff members such as dispatchers working hard behind the scenes.

He reminds this reporting process should not be used for reporting crimes in progress. Residents should call 911 for those incidents.

Once the form is submitted, information is emailed to the Chief Deputy who will assign the report to a deputy. The deputy will make contact within 24 hours or on the next business day in the case of weekends and holidays. Incidents reported must not be emergencies and have no suspect information.

The deputy will make contact by phone to obtain any additional information needed for the official report and provide a report number.

What crimes can be reported online?

• Theft under $1,000.00;

• Tampering with Automobile (no-theft);