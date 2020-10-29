Online reporting offered by Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has a new way for residents to file crime reports in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Along with taking reports by telephone, the WCSO has developed a reporting form on its website (www.wagonercountyso.org/report). This is not compatible with Internet Explorer.
Sheriff Chris Elliott said during this pandemic, the sheriff’s office is still at work with deputies on patrol and support staff members such as dispatchers working hard behind the scenes.
He reminds this reporting process should not be used for reporting crimes in progress. Residents should call 911 for those incidents.
Once the form is submitted, information is emailed to the Chief Deputy who will assign the report to a deputy. The deputy will make contact within 24 hours or on the next business day in the case of weekends and holidays. Incidents reported must not be emergencies and have no suspect information.
The deputy will make contact by phone to obtain any additional information needed for the official report and provide a report number.
What crimes can be reported online?
• Theft under $1,000.00;
• Tampering with Automobile (no-theft);
• Destruction of Property/Vandalism;
• Credit Card Fraud (offense occurred in Wagoner County);
• Credit Card Fraud (Offense occurred outside of Wagoner County);
• Credit Card Theft (credit card or credit card number stolen in Wagoner County);
• Identity Theft;
• Fraud/Scam, and
• Harassment (without immediate danger or threat)
“With more Wagoner County residents at home during the pandemic, we ask that you look out for your neighbors, contact a deputy for issues that necessitate a response and continue to utilize other forms of crime reporting,” Sheriff Elliott said. “Individuals can contact the sheriff’s office by phone and email, therefore not violating the social distancing recommendations.”
“The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working together, resulting in all of the community enduring this together as we have endured many disasters in the past,” he added.
