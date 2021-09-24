One year down for Simple Simon’s in Wagoner

Related: Simple Simon's joins Wagoner Chamber
Franchisee Jerry Sisco and his wife, Keri, would agree they probably couldn’t have opened Simple Simon’s in Wagoner at a more tumultuous time — exactly one year ago.
The pandemic was ravaging the country, businesses were closing left and right and people were staying home more than ever. Despite the hurdles —and there were some big ones— the Siscos pushed through.
They stuck to their vision: A full service pizza restaurant with salad bar is exactly what Wagoner needed.
“We never closed,” Sisco said. “It was hard. A lot of people were in the same boat. There’s really not a whole lot you can say.”
Sisco opened Simple Simon's at 1211 W. Cherokee St. on Sept. 29, 2020. He owns the Century 21 building right next to it, and was originally going to put in another lease building. Instead, he decided to do the restaurant.
At first, it was just going to be pickup and delivery, but Cisco, like he does with a lot of his business ventures, wanted to do it bigger and better. So he opened up a full restaurant with a salad bar.
“I thought the town could use it,” he said.
Cisco attributed his reasoning to Wagoner having a handful of fast food and Mexican restaurants. There weren’t a lot of sit-down style pizza restaurants with a salad bar.
It was a giant grand opening to say the least. At times, there were two hour waits on pizza. His vision was correct. Wagoner needed it.
“It was unreal how busy we were. I don’t ever want to be that busy again,” Cisco said with a smile.
Since then, he said business hasn’t been nearly as busy, but still decently consistent. He’d still like to see business pick up. With the pandemic still lingering, he said finding employees has been a challenge. He joins many other restaurant owners across the country with that logic.
Like he’s done from the beginning, Cisco said he will continue to push forward.
“I want to thank the whole city of Wagoner for supporting us in our first year,” Cisco said. “I look forward to a long working relationship with Wagoner down the road.”
Simple Simon’s of Wagoner occupies a 3,000 square foot facility near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 69 and Oklahoma 51 and features a drive-thru window for convenient customer pick-up. The dining room seats between 60-80 customers and table reservations are available to accommodate large groups.
The local restaurant is part of the 14th largest pizza chain in the United States with over 200 stores nationwide. It will employ anywhere from 30-40 people.
Simple Simon’s Pizza of Wagoner is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.simplesimonspizza.com or the Simple Simon’s of Wagoner Facebook page.