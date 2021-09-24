One year down for Simple Simon’s in Wagoner

“I thought the town could use it,” he said.

Cisco attributed his reasoning to Wagoner having a handful of fast food and Mexican restaurants. There weren’t a lot of sit-down style pizza restaurants with a salad bar.

It was a giant grand opening to say the least. At times, there were two hour waits on pizza. His vision was correct. Wagoner needed it.

“It was unreal how busy we were. I don’t ever want to be that busy again,” Cisco said with a smile.

Since then, he said business hasn’t been nearly as busy, but still decently consistent. He’d still like to see business pick up. With the pandemic still lingering, he said finding employees has been a challenge. He joins many other restaurant owners across the country with that logic.

Like he’s done from the beginning, Cisco said he will continue to push forward.

“I want to thank the whole city of Wagoner for supporting us in our first year,” Cisco said. “I look forward to a long working relationship with Wagoner down the road.”