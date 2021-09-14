 Skip to main content
One for Coweta sales tax increase passes
One for Coweta sales tax increase passes

One for Coweta

70.59 percent of residents voted in favor of the One for Coweta sales tax increase.

 Justin Ayer

The One for Coweta sales tax increase has passed Sept. 14.

72.83 percent of residents voted in favor of the One for Coweta initiative. 

27.17 percent of residents voted against the One for Coweta initiative. 

The One for Coweta campaign is a one-cent sales tax increase aimed at creating a source of revenue to improve roads, drainage, parks and the city’s public safety complex.

news@wagonercountyat.com

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

