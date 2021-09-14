One for Coweta sales tax increase passes

The One for Coweta sales tax increase has passed Sept. 14.
72.83 percent of residents voted in favor of the One for Coweta initiative.
27.17 percent of residents voted against the One for Coweta initiative.
The One for Coweta campaign is a one-cent sales tax increase aimed at creating a source of revenue to improve roads, drainage, parks and the city’s public safety complex.
