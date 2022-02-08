 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One for Coweta sales tax increase passes for second time
One for Coweta
Justin Ayer

The One for Coweta sales tax initiative passed yet again in Coweta with 73.50 percent of the votes for the proposition.

434 people came out to vote in the special election, with 319 voting for the proposition and 115 against the proposition, according to the unofficial results on results.okelection.us. 425 people voted on Election Day, three voted by early voting and six voted by absentee mail.

The One for Coweta initiative originally passed 72 to 28 percent on Sept. 14, 2021, but a technical error discovered by city staff forced the measure back on the ballot.

The One for Coweta initiative is a one-cent sales tax increase aimed at creating a source of revenue for road improvements, drainage, parks and an upgraded public safety complex in the city limits of Coweta.

