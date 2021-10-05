One for Coweta priority projects selected

Since Coweta voters approved the One for Coweta initiative — a one percent sales tax increase for infrastructure projects — city council members agreed to prioritize projects that fall within one or more of the following categories: public safety, transportation, or quality of life.

The council decided on Oct. 4 to prioritize these projects at their regular board meeting: Public Safety Center, 111th Street expansion/storm drainage, Coweta Sports Park improvements and 121st Street — east of Oklahoma 51.

“I think it’s definitely our top four,” said Coweta Mayor Evette Morris. The rest of the council echoed Morris’ thoughts Monday evening.

During the public information period of that initiative, there were 15 projects that were discussed, with a total estimated cost of $31.05 million. The one percent sales tax is expected to generate approximately $1.3 million in year one and is projected to increase at an annual rate of 2.5percent to approximately $1.9 million in year 15.