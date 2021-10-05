One for Coweta priority projects selected

Since Coweta voters approved the One for Coweta initiative — a one percent sales tax increase for infrastructure projects — city council members agreed to prioritize projects that fall within one or more of the following categories: public safety, transportation, or quality of life.
The council decided on Oct. 4 to prioritize these projects at their regular board meeting: Public Safety Center, 111th Street expansion/storm drainage, Coweta Sports Park improvements and 121st Street — east of Oklahoma 51.
“I think it’s definitely our top four,” said Coweta Mayor Evette Morris. The rest of the council echoed Morris’ thoughts Monday evening.
During the public information period of that initiative, there were 15 projects that were discussed, with a total estimated cost of $31.05 million. The one percent sales tax is expected to generate approximately $1.3 million in year one and is projected to increase at an annual rate of 2.5percent to approximately $1.9 million in year 15.
“The Public Safety Center is pretty self-explanatory. 111th Street is where our main growth corridor is currently,” explained Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman. “Improvements at the sports park is something that’s been long coming and long discussed, and improvements at 121st Street — there are a couple portions to that.”
Kolman said the first portion is a complete replacement of the existing bridge, and the second portion is widening the road’s shoulders, storm drainage and resurfacing the roadway.
Kolman hinted there could be a major development coming down the pike.
“It is entirely possible that there will be an elementary school built into a phase of ‘The Woods’ subdivision and that bridge will need to be change out in order to serve that school.”
The second step in the process is to determine the priority for construction of the projects, the memorandum states. “As always, the scheduling of projects is constricted by available funding and logistics.”
Once financials are established, Kolman said city officials will start vetting for professionals to complete the work.