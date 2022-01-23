One dead after motorcycle crash in Wagoner County

A motorcyclist is dead after Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he hit a minivan head-on Saturday afternoon on White Horn Cove Rd. in Wagoner.

Troopers said Ryan Ward, 47, of Wagoner was transported by Wagoner EMS to Wagoner City Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.

The troopers report said Ward was traveling westbound on White Horn Cove Rd. when he went left of center in a curve while another vehicle, the minivan, was traveling eastbound. The minivan attempted to miss the motorcycle by going off of the road to the right, but the motorcycle hit the minivan head-on.

William Berry, 50, from Wagoner was driving the minivan. A passenger, Lyndale Berry, 52, from Wagoner was in the passenger seat, along with an eight-year-old child. Both were treated and released at Wagoner Hospital. The driver is in ‘fair condition’ from leg injuries, and the passenger is in ‘good condition’ with truck internal injuries.

The child was not injured.

The condition of the motorcyclist at the time of the crash is under investigation, while the driver of the minivan seemed ‘apparently normal,’ according to the troopers report.

